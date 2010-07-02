Shaq’s Jumpoff Claims He’s Running A Criminal Hacking Enterprise

NBA basketball superstar Shaq may be in some deep ish and he can thank his ex-jumpoff Vanessa Lopez. Yes the same jumpoff who claims Shaq used his goons to threaten her!!!

Here’s what went down:

In a new complaint that MediaTakeOut.com EXCLUSIVELY got its hands on (a reader found it in the TRASH outside of a Miami courthouse), Vanessa claims that Shaq runs a CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE. According to Vanessa, Shaq runs an illegal computer hacking ring. And she claims that the enterprise violates the RICO statute (The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act is a statute used to put the MOB in jail and take their money).

