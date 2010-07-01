Witness: "Chris Brown Used Eye Drops To 'Cry' At BET Awards!"

FROM US MAGAZINE: Crocodile tears?

Chris Brown caused a lot of chatter at the BET Awards Sunday when he broke down in tears during a Michael Jackson tribute.

An insider says the crying was fake.

Before he took the stage to belt out “Man in the Mirror,” a backstage source tells Us one of Brown’s bodyguards gave the singer, 21, tear-inducing eye drops.

Brown’s rep denies it, telling Us that this account is “completely untrue.” But the witness says Brown definitely used drops. See the top 10 shameless male crying displays.

Says the source, “He rubbed it in and he started crying.” SOURCE

If you missed that performance…

Watch Out RiRi! Scorned Lovers Chris Brown & Drake To Collabo

VIDEO: R&B Singer Lloyd Told Chris Brown To Cry At BET Awards