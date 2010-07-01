Is Diddy Trying To Come Between Nicki Minaj & Her Boyfriend?

Another day, another Nicki Minaj rumor…I’ve heard the rumors that Diddy was getting it in with Nicki, even though she has a man, well now the rumor is Diddy is trying to rid of Nicki’s man!!!

According to MediaTakeOut.com:

Diddy is maneuvering to have HIMSELF replace her longtime hypeman – her boyfriend SB. The insider explained,”Diddy was hype man for Biggie and he wants to be hypeman for Nicki . . . But my guess is that he’s trying to get her away from [SB]. He wants it to just be the two of them.”

SB and Nicki have been dating for nearly 4 years.

I wonder what Cassie thinks of this mess??

