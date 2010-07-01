Congrats! Fonzworth Bentley Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Fonzworth Bentley has confirmed to US Weekly that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend, actress Faune Chambers (White Chicks, Benjamin Button).

Though the engagement happened in their hometown of Atlanta in December of last year, details are just now surfacing.

“I tricked her. She thought it would happen on Christmas but I did it right before New Year’s. She said yes and I was so excited. Afterward, she kept wanting to call and tell her mother and I told her not to – because then we walked into a restaurant where my parents and her parents were waiting. We all had lunch and then I walked them all back to show them where I proposed.”

He got down on one knee with a 3-carat asscher-cut diamond from NYC’s Ozuro Fine Jewelry.

Chambers, 33, also plays the lead in the music video for new single “Greener,” off his EP Cool Outrageous Fingerprint (out this summer).

“It’s really special to say my fiancee is in the video. I love using that word. You don’t get to do it too long, so it’s really special,” he says.

PHOTO: Is Diddy Now Nicki Minaj’s “Fonzworth Bentley”?

Zoe Saldana & Fiance Spotted Out For First Time Since Engagement!

Fonzworth’s video won’t be the first Faune has starred in, either. Watch her play the lead in Ne-Yo’s “Mad.”