VIDEO: Janet & Sexy "CSI" Star Get Steamy For Essence

As previously reported, Janet Jackson posed for the latest cover of Essence magazine. Prior to the issue hitting newsstands next week, you can now preview the 44-year-old’s shoot – which features CSI Miami star Adam Rodriguez – who she handpicked to play her leading man!

Janet is also set to headline the Essence Music Festival on July 2nd!

We can’t wait!

Check out more Janet photos below:

