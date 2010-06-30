GALLERY: Solange Gives Sneak Peek Of Her Anti-Deréon "Personal Style"

We’ve always thought that Solange was by far the more unique sister. Fashion website Refinery29 recognized that, too. After seeing her at other bands gigs rocking couture bunny ears, a luxe turban, and awesome shoes, they could barely pay attention to the music. Here, she talks personal style and gives a peek into her closet.

Who are your style heroes? “My mom in the ’70s and ’80s! She was a bad bitch. Sex and the City totally jacked her steez on the camels. I have a pic of her on a camel ride in Egypt in the ’80s serving the hell out of that desert! Also, Diana Ross, The Fela Kuti Queens, Björk, ’70s-era Chaka Khan, Chloë Sevigny, ’90s Erykah Badu.”

Do you ever feel you have to work harder to differentiate yourself from your older sis? “If anything, I feel like if I didn’t have a sister who was a huge star, no one would think twice about how I look, because they would have no one to compare it to. I would just be another gal who wears loads of vintage or counts Grace Jones as inspiration. But because I’m Beyoncé’s sister, I’m an easy target to say, ‘There’s no way those two had the same parents, and have one be naturally this way…this has to be a ploy for her to appear cool!’ It makes me want to pull out pictures of five-year-old me next to nine-year-old her wearing a tutu over polka dot stockings and an old scarf over my head. It would be so much easier for me to put on a little black dress, straighten my hair, and sing about dancing in the club, but it’s not my job to prove anything. I’m here to make music, to inspire myself. I’m not selling my likability, I’m sharing my journeys. If you don’t like it, believe it’s real, or understand it…then keep my name out of your mouth.”

What’s your secret style weapon? “Shoes! I’m all about the shoes! I order a ton of them online and play with my entire wardrobe until I find the right shoe. Unfortunately, so many people get it right from the head until the ankles. The shoe is very important. I can’t even f*** with you if your shoe game is slacking.”

You’ve got such unique style, would you ever consider being involved in the family fashion business, House of Deréon? “Why thank you very much! It’s funny you ask because I initially was involved as the spokesperson, but the clothes just didn’t reflect my personal style and I decided to hand that over. That’s the great thing about my family. We work together so closely that if something’s not working out, we can be honest about it and there won’t be any grudges or issues. I wrote a couple of songs on my sister’s last album and if there’s a line she doesn’t like, she changes it and we keep on moving. I will say though, they did just do a bedding line that I am extremely in love with and I was like, ‘Can I model that… in my house?'”

