Red Carpet Beauty How-To: Queen Latifah

Makeup this flawless belongs to none other than the queen herself – Queen Latifah. Whether she’s hosting the BET awards or walking the red carpet, the queen always gives us a makeup look that we’d all like to mimic.

To get the Queen’s look which is draped in lavender shades:

Step 1: To get the Queen’s glowing skin, apply a bronzer to your temples and to the hollows of your cheeks

Step 2: Define your eyes by using a light hand to apply brow powder to fill in your brows.

Step 3: Apply an iridescent/pearl eyeshadow beneath brow bone to define the shape.

Step 4: Apply a soft lavender eyeshadow to the entire eyelid (up to the brow bone), and then apply a dark purple eyeshadow on the lower eyelid on the outside corners of your eye in a v-formation.

Step 5: Line the top and bottom of your eye (near your lash line) with a black eye liner.

Step 6: Apply mascara, or for a serious effect, strip lashes.

To learn how to get Nicki Minaj’s, Ashanti’s and Ciara’s red carpet looks from the BET Awards, click here.

Hue Knew It? I did.

GALLERY: 2010 BET Awards

How To Get Glowing Skin At Any Age