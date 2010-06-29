Trey Songz Was Sexing It Up In The Bathroom After The BET Awards

I guess you gotta get it in whenever you can…Trey Songz is rumored to have had sex in the bathroom at a after party at the BET Awards over the weekend. A couple of party goers saw Trey and a female by the name of Charity walk into the restroom together. When they returned she was looking clearly disheveled. I’m also hearing that this Charity chick has been making the rounds with different athletes and celebrities including Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks Brandon Jennings.

I wonder if Lauren London knows about this little rendezvous?

