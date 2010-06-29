"Chelsea Lately" Tells Crush T.I.: "Tiny Gave Me The Evil Eye"

Newly free rapper T.I. hit up The Chelsea Lately Show a few hours ago to promote his latest music and film projects. As ever, host Chelsea Handler didn’t hold back, comically grilling the star on his recent stint in jail, their one-sided “relationship” and dishes on the first time she met his fiance Tiny.

