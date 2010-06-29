Oprah And Beyonce Top Forbes 2010 Celebrity Power Lists

Forbes has released its annual Celebrity 100 and it seems black women are back in full force. This year’s list was topped by two of our favorites. They are powerful black women known the world over by one name (and sometimes even by one letter) – O and Bey, Oprah and Beyoncé

Oprah regained the ‘Most Powerful’ crown this year, climbing back to the top with earnings of $315 million. She also scored a TV rank of #1, a press rank of #5 and a web rank of #5.

Beyoncé world tour boosted her place on the list. The starlet earned $87 million and scored the second largest web scores after Lady Gaga.

Tiger Woods pushed his way back to the top (at least on the list) at number 5. James Cameron (3) and Lady Gaga (4) rounded up the top 5.

