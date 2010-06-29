Lauryn Hill Reveals In Rare Interview Why She Left Music & Why She'll Return

Lauryn Hill is set to return to the stage next month for the Rock The Bells tour, but in a rare interview with National Public Radio, she speaks about why she left music in the first place.

“There were a number of different reasons,” she says. “But partly, the support system that I needed was not necessarily in place. There were things about myself, personal-growth things, that I had to go through in order to feel like it was worth it. Oftentimes, I think people are forced to make decisions prematurely. And then that sound radiates.”

“I’m trying to open up my range and really sing more,” she says. “With The Fugees initially, and even with “Miseducation,” it was very hip-hop — always a singing over beats. I don’t think people have really heard me sing out. So if I do record again, perhaps it will have an expanded context. Where people can hear a bit more.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but I have five children,” she says. “The youngest is 2 now, so she’s old enough that I can leave her for a period of time and know she’s going to be okay. That’s one reason. And I think it’s just time. I’m starting to get excited again. Believe it or not, I think what people are attracted to about me, if anything, is my passion. People got exposed to my passion through music and song first. I think people might realize, you know, ‘We love the way she sounds, we love the music, but I think we just love how fearless she is. How boundless she is, when it comes to what she wants to do.’ And I think that can be infectious.”

On her creative experience:

“When I create music, I think the feeling you get, I get first….when I first have a creative insight, not just the voice but the creativity, the production, the idea, the concept, the music involved, there is a high, there is an emotional experience for sure. I think I made music, especially back in the day, as consistently as I did because it made me feel so good. Some might even argue that it may be a creative addiction, but the healthy kind.” SEE THE REST HERE!

What Is Wrong With Lauryn Hill’s Hair??

VIDEO: Lauryn Hill Hints To Paps At Possibility Of New Music