LaLa Vazquez Drops 15 Lbs. For Wedding

That’s what’s friends are for…LaLa Vazquez bestie Kim Kardashian recently gifted her with a Vera Wang wedding gown and went even further by letting her use famous trainer to the stars Gunna Petersen to fit into the gown.

LaLa tells Life & Style:

Kim and Ciara have incredible bodies, so I thought “if he’s the guy responsible for that, I need to get in there”.

She reportedly dropped from a size 8 to a size 6 through a mix of cardio exercises, weight training and practicing portion control. The wedding will take place in New York on July 10th.

