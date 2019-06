Looks like Monica is back on the dating scene. I’m hearing that she’s seeing NBA Baller Shannon Brown from the Los Angeles Lakers. The two met when she was out in LA a few months ago and kept in touch.

Shannon was recently cast as the lead in Monica’s new video. Apparently they’ve had a few dates and have definitely hit it off!!!

I hope this one works out for Monica, the girl deserves some happiness!!

SOURCE

RUMOR: Monica Gets Harrassed By Fiance’s Jumpoff

Monica Confirms Separation From Fiance