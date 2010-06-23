Dwyane Wade Will Become A Free Man On Friday

Dwyane and Siovaugn Wade’s divorce is scheduled to become final this Friday. A Cook County judge has agreed to grant a divorce for NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade and his estranged wife, ending more than two years of contention, Wade’s lawyer said.

Judge Marya Nega will grant the divorce between Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Wade in court on Friday, and save custody and assets proceedings for a later date, said Jim Pritikin, Dwyane Wade’s divorce attorney.

“Mr. Wade has waited patiently for almost three years for this day to arrive,” Pritikin said Tuesday night. “It is in the best interest of the Wade children that their parents’ marriage be dissolved.”

A custody hearing is scheduled for July 19, Pritikin said.

Let’s hope Dwyane stays single for a long time!!!

