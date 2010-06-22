PREVIEW: Fantasia’s “Back To Me” Album

You can now preview Fantasia’s new LP ‘Back to Me’ in it’s entirety. Set for release on August 10th, the LP the American Idol’s 3rd studio effort.

She had this to say about the album:

“Steve Harvey suggested the album title and it describes perfectly where I am in my life right now. I’ve willingly let the world into my life through my book, the Lifetime television movie, and now the VH1 reality show. Now, it’s time to go back to how things used to be when America first laid their eyes on me on ‘American Idol.’”

Hear 30-second snippets of each track below:

