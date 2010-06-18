PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj Still Acting Cartoon-y In New Promos

FROM RAP-UP: Nicki Minaj wields her weapons of mass destruction—and a sword—in one of two promo photos for her forthcoming debut album. Hip-hop’s new poster girl commands our attention as a samurai in a pink kimono with yellow hair in one colorful image, and packs a punch in a second shot, sporting a sheer black catsuit and orange wig. SOURCE

