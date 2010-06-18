It’s E. Lynn Harris’ Birthday Weekend! Win His Tribute Book “Visible Lives” Here!

Got Problems? Need Advice?

Greetings Everyone!

This weekend is Father’s Day, and it’s also the late great E. Lynn Harris’s birthday weekend. On Sunday, June 20, he would have turned 55 years old. In July of 2009, E. Lynn died of a heart attack in Los Angeles, California. The literary world mourned the passing of one of its greatest writers and pioneers.

I hope you all will help myself, Stanley Bennett Clay, and James Earl Hardy celebrate Father’s Day and E. Lynn’s life. Help us give E. Lynn a wonderful Father’s Day and birthday gift by supporting our newest tribute book, Visible Lives.

Visible Lives is a powerful tribute to the late Harris in which three authors present new novellas in the genre E. Lynn helped to create. I conceived the idea and concept for the tribute book, Visible Lives and enlisted the contributions of fellow authors Stanley Bennett Clay and James Earl Hardy.

In Visible Lives, readers are introduced to three novellas: House of John by Stanley Bennett Clay; The Intern by Terrance Dean; and Is it Still Jood to Ya by James Earl Hardy.

In House of John, Jesse Templeton is a thirty-eight year old freelance photographer still reeling from a recent breakup with his live-in boyfriend Sean. He thinks he’s done with love – that is, until he starts falling for a gorgeous local at an annual sex retreat in Santo Domingo.

In The Intern, workaholic television executive Chase Kennedy finds himself drawn to the office’s new intern, a sexy college student and basketball star Quincy Thornberry. Things couldn’t be going better until Chase learns that Quincy’s father may be the man he lost both his virginity and his heart to years prior.

Lastly, in Is It Still Jood to Ya?, actor Raheim Rivers is anxious to be reunited with his lover Mitchell Crawford after being away a long time. Uncertain about the future of their relationship, Raheim and Mitchell are forced to confront their issues and each other when a summer blackout strands them together in New York.

You can read a chapter excerpt from my novella, HERE!

I thank you all again for your continued support and love. I hope you will go to your local bookstores today and purchase your copy of Visible Lives. You can also order a copy HERE!

It is a befitting tribute to an icon in the literary world. Also, I am looking forward to meeting everyone and signing your books at some of the select book signings across the country. Help us celebrate the legacy of my great friend, E. Lynn Harris. I know he is smiling at the beauty of it all!

Also, I am giving away five signed copies of Visible Lives to the first five persons who answer the following question:

What is the name of E. Lynn Harris’s memoir?

The first five persons to send their answers to girlworkonyou@aol.com will receive a signed copy!

