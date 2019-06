Alicia Keys is featured in the July 2010 issue of Elle magazine where she states that she has no intentions of going crazy with her look, especially to promote a project.

“My look isn’t plotted out, like, I’m going to have red hair because it’s a new record. It has to be genuine, not a branding concept”.

Hmmm, could she be referring to that certain someone who just dyed her hair red????

