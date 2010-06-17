Model Noemie Lenoir Back To Work After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Noemie Lenoir is back to doing what she does best, being her supermodel self. And we’re glad to see it, especially after her alleged suicide attempt last month.

Here she is in the July 2010 issue of ELLE magazine in a photo shoot titled “Romantic Dressing.”

Lacy, frilly bits and boudoir-inspired fabrics give a coquettish wink to her female form.

And this isn’t the last we’ll see of her; Lenoir’s agent revealed that she recently shot a Willy Van Der Perr-photographed, Katie Grand-styled spread for Russian Vogue’s September issue.

She will also appear in a future issue of i-D in a spread about the 50 hottest designers of the moment.

