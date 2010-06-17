Who Is Fantasia's Mystery Man?

Here’s a sneak peak at Fantasia’s new video for “Bittersweet.” From what we can tell, it appears that she’s trying to keep the identity of her leading man a mystery.

The video was shot on location at The Box in New York City and was directed by Lenny Bass. It features Fantasia in a backstage dressing room reflecting over a bittersweet love affair as she prepares to perform in front of an awaiting audience.

Can you guess who he is?

