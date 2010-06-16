GALLERY: Amber Rose Loses The Baldie For YRB Magazine

Amber Rose threw on a blonde wig for her new photo shoot for YRB magazine.

Check it out:

Do we like Amber with hair or do we prefer her bald?

Here’s what Amber had to say to YRB about being a “celebrity”:

“Well, I don’t look at myself as [a celebrity]. I’m just a dope chick from South Philly!” Amber laughingly proclaims. “I mean, it’s crazy when fans come up to me and cry and just want a hug from me. It bugs me out! But it’s really cool. Sometimes it does get overwhelming because, for example, I like to be on the beach with my man with no top on… I’m very comfortable with my body… But there’s no privacy – that’s the only thing that overwhelms me. Every time I see a light flash I think it’s the paparazzi. Those fuckers give me anxiety.”

Amber Says She's Still Dating Kanye

