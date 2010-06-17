Summer To Share: Get Satisfaction By Making A Difference

Now that we have time to ourselves, let’s use it accordingly. There are so many opportunities to help other people in need, so why not find a way to lend a hand that interests you?

It was a hot March day and I was sitting in a class about making differences. The professor was talking about how small things can really impact others. Even though it felt like his lecture was going in through one ear and coming out the other, I realized that it really did mean something to me. I stepped out of class, felt the humidity in the air, and decided that I was going to go donate 12 inches of my hair. This would not only accomplish my goal of getting a haircut, but it would help someone who suffers through medical hair loss by providing them with hair prosthetics. Although the process was terrifying, I really like Locks Of Love‘s idea. Their mission is to “return a sense of self, confidence and normalcy to children suffering from hair loss…”

I know that donating hair is a pretty drastic move and can take some planning. But here are some other ways to get information on getting involved immediately in your local community:

serve.gov

volunteermatch.org

Just type in your location and what kinds of things interest you, and you will get ideas for ways to make a difference that mean a lot to you personally.

A good way to make a day out of volunteering is by getting some friends to go along with you. It will make the experience more personal and entertaining while making your impact even larger.

A charity that I have always been a big fan of is Tom’s Shoes. They follow the “one for one” policy, where for each pair of shoes that you purchase, Tom’s Shoes donates a pair of shoes to a child in need. Not only are these shoes comfortable and cute, but you are in fact benefiting someone else by shopping! I really don’t think it gets much better than that.

I understand that there are just not enough hours in the day to get everything done. This is some of the reason that I go online shopping: it’s easier to see it and order it rather than making the trip and taking hours at the mall. So while you’re clicking away for next weekend’s outfit, keep in mind that this can benefit others as well. There are plenty of companies that donate a portion of their proceeds to people in need. Here are a few examples:

teesforchange.com

greaterthangoods.com

I have always been a promoter of simple solutions: It really doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference. Do you have any specific programs that you support regularly? Make a difference just by spreading the word!

