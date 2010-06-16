Did Maxwell Cancel His Concert Because Of Jill Scott?

FROM FREDDYO: A source has reported that Maxwell has canceled the rest of his concerts because he isn’t getting along with Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. They said he was pissed because both the ladies went over on their time.

They also said that all of Maxwell’s concerts after the NYC stop on June 26th have been postponed or canceled but, according to Ticketmaster, only tomorrow’s show (June 17) has been.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for this one…

