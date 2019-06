FROM RAP-UP: André 3000 may not have been cleared by Jive Records to appear on Big Boi’s solo album, but he did get the OK to jump on the remix to his labelmate Ciara’s “Ride.” CiCi is back in the driver’s seat with the reclusive OutKast member riding shotgun as they whip through the fast lane. Producer-singer Bei Maejor puts the wheels in motion with a reworked beat. Fasten your seatbelt.

