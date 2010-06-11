NFL Player Sues Mistress After "Girls Shopping Spree" On His Credit Card

When are these men going to learn that when you cheat on your wife, it will always come back to haunt you. The lastest victim is Indianapolis Colt player Reggie Wayne who got burnt by his mistress Natasha McKenzie.Okay, here’s what went down:

Reggie was cheating on his wife with Natasha, he ended up giving her his credit card # via text message…REALLY????? What were you thinking Reggie? Then he ended up giving her the card and that is when all hell broke loose.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, Wayne’s ex-girlfriend Natasha McKenzie and her friends and family were scoring big – on Wayne’s tab. McKenzie told police that Wayne knew what she was up to. Wayne told police McKenzie never had his go ahead.

“(McKenzie) stated, ‘When you have money like Reggie, it really doesn’t matter,’” IMPD Sgt. Paul Thompson said. “She felt that she was entitled to a certain amount of compensation for being in the company of Mr. Wayne.” Police say this was McKenzie’s justification for racking up almost $95,000 on one of Wayne’s credit cards over the past year. Such ‘compensation’ included a personal computer, a dining set, a Nintendo DS, a Wii Fit, shoes, tickets to Colts games and a Jay-Z concert at Conseco Fieldhouse, along with dozens of money transfers from PayPal.

I don’t know about you, but I know I would notice $93,000 in online purchases? And get this, all of this has been going on since September 2009.

