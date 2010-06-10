Happy Birthday Sasha Obama!

Sasha Obama is 9 years old today and she’s celebrating with her classmates today on their last day of school.

Sasha’s parents traveled to Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Md., for a morning event with Sasha. About 10 hours later — after several White House meetings and a trip to the State Department — the president joined Mrs. Obama and her mother, Marian Robinson, at the Sidwell school Malia attends in northwest Washington.

