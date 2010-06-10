Revenge? Star Jones To Write "Dishy" Book About Talk Show

Uh-oh.

Star Jones could be getting her revenge on Barbara Walters by penning a fictional book about female hosts of a daytime talk show.

We’ve learned that Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books will publish Jones’ novel about a TV show, “The Lunch Club,” whose hosts “learn that a former colleague — who departed under mysterious circumstances, and is privy to all their backstage secrets — is coming back with a splash.”

Jones, who has described her co-hosts as “hateful,” left “The View” in 2006 after her contract was not renewed — and it wasn’t pretty.

Walters has said that she objected to Jones’ over-promotion of her wedding on “The View” in an attempt to get things paid for, and also that she and her co-hosts were forced to lie after Jones got gastric bypass surgery but claimed to have lost weight through portion control and pilates.

After Walters’ memoir came out in 2008 with these details, Jones released a statement damning Walters as an “adulterer…in the sunset of her life.”

She now says of her TV career,

“I’ve met some of the most fascinating people, heard the most surprising situations, and been privy to so many great stories and secrets. But while this novel will be dishy, it will be a work of fiction.”

But an insider said,

“There will be tales in the book which will leave readers wondering if they are based on real events and characters. It’s being carefully vetted by lawyers.”

