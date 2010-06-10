Will & Jada's Daughter Prepping New Album

Earlier this week, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett‘s daughter Willow stepped out on the red carpet looking like a cross between Rihanna, Janelle Monae and Prince., and now we’re hearing that she’s getting ready to launch a music career.

Jada recently did an interview with a publication titled “Ambassador” where she reveals that she has taken a break from music to help Willow pursue her music career:

I had always been too afraid to venture into music, but I decided when I was about 30 to just go for it.I started a metal band called Wicked Wisdom. I toured and I loved it. But soon after, my kids’ careers started taking off, so I sacrificed it. I am pleased to say my daughter, Willow, will be putting out an album soon and I look forward to enjoying music through her creations. I am excited about that, and she’s pretty awesome. She will be better at it then I ever could be anyway!

This is one talented family!!!

Source

