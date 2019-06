After hearing the rumors that Ne-Yo was about to become a father, I guess this latest one is believable.

Ne-Yo reportedly popped the question to his 30 year old girlfriend Monyetta Shaw and she said YES!! Ne-Yo was engaged once before to his ex-dancer Tenille.

Source

