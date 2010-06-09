Lauryn Hill To Headline "Rock The Bells"

Lauryn Hill is confirmed to perform at Rock the Bells and will be performing the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in its entirety.

This year at Rock the Bells the acts are performing full albums. The line-up includes Wu-Tang Clan performing Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Snoop Dogg performing ‘Doggystyle’, A Tribe Called Quest performing ‘Midnight Marauders, KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions performing ‘Criminal Minded’, Rakim performing ‘Paid in Full’, Slick Rick performing The Great Adventures of Slick Rick and a special tribute to Guru by DJ Premier.

Source

VIDEO: Lauryn Hill Hints To Paps At Possibility Of New Music

GALLERY: Lauryn Hill Makes Surprise Appearance In NYC