3 Tips On How To Hide Your Flab During Sex

As woman, we can be way more critical of our bodies than most men. We complain to our friends, family and to potential mates about our body issues. The stretch marks, cellulite, sagging breasts and chubby belly are just a few of the issues that most women have with their bodies. I don’t know about any of you, but I have at times, during sex let my mind wonder “I hope that he does not notice my chubby belly.” I know that I am supposed to be in the “hot sex on a platter” mindset but there are those times when I cannot help myself.

While talking to a male friend of mine recently, he echoed Kat Williams sentiment that “real men do not care about stretch marks and cellulite.” Yet us gals, just want the perfect body when we’re naked. I feel your pain, so here are tips that will help hide some of those issues.

1) Stretch Marks and Cellulite: During sex, most man do not really care about these issues but cellulite typically is on the back of the leg and thigh area. If you are having an issue with it then doing it doggy style will fix the issue.What he is seeing: Men love that position probably because of the view and think about it, everything is stretched out so bend over as far as your back will allow because from his point of view, you look perfect!

2) Chubby Belly: Gravity is your friend in this case so resort to the missionary position and your stomach will automatically look flatter. What is he seeing: He cannot even see your stomach if he is on top of you. He is just looking into your eyes which makes for a very intimate time.

Khia Teaches The Ladies How To Sex It Up!

3) Sagging breasts:Being on top is the right choice to get you looking great. Just put your arms up above your head, maybe play with your hair,and arch your back. That will lift them up and they will be as perky as a 19-year-old. What he is seeing: he is seeing your breasts at their glory. If you are felling a bit shy then bend down and kiss him, either way you both should be very happy.

If none of these are tips are helpful, just remember that men are just happy that we let them in “sex land.” Sex land is a magical place for men but you, as the woman, are the queen and the king so just make sure that he knows your boundaries.

Check out these sexy celebs:

Dating Vs. Relationships: What’s The Best For You?