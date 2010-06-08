Chris Brown Barred From The UK!

So, Chris Brown was forced to cancel his European tour that was set to kick off in Glasgow tomorrow.

He, like any fame-seeking celeb, posted this information on Twitter.

But, it must have been during one of his many rants because he deleted the Tweet moments later.

Because he provided no information as to why this decision was made, we assumed it was because he’s still having trouble finding sponsors. That “incident” keeps haunting him, unfortunately.

But then his PR group came forward with an official statement:

Due to issues surrounding his work visa, the Ireland and United Kingdom leg of Chris Brown’s Fan Appreciation Tour has been postponed. Chris looks forward to performing for his fans abroad in the near future and thanks them for their continued support.

Well…that was underwhelming.

We later found out he was denied for being “guilty of a serious criminal offense.” He’s on probation until 2014.

Duh.

