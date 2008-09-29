Lights Up: Orange

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I have to admit I saw this lamp with a different color base (I’m sure by now you can guess what color I’m talking about, if you’ve been reading my posts) but decided to share this orange Devo Square Table lamp with you.

I have a little reading nook in my bedroom that needs a lamp and a table. Looks like I found my lamp, the hunt for the table is underway.

Base is available in Carrot, Olive, Soy, and Grass

Shade: Natural

$77.00 at velocityartandesign.com

