Lights Up: Orange

I have to admit I saw this lamp with a different color base (I’m sure by now you can guess what color I’m talking about, if you’ve been reading my posts) but decided to share this orange Devo Square Table lamp with you.
I have a little reading nook in my bedroom that needs a lamp and a table. Looks like I found my lamp, the hunt for the table is underway.
Base is available in Carrot, Olive, Soy, and Grass
Shade: Natural
$77.00 at velocityartandesign.com
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful