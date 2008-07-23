Be An Inspiration!

Dr. King had a dream. Diddy reminded this generation to “Vote or Die.” In every state, country or continent, there is at least one person trying to change the world. Small actions can make the biggest difference. It doesn’t have to be planned, and you don’t need to be asked. If there is something that needs to be fixed, it is always better to be that person to get started on making it right rather than waiting for somebody else to jump at the idea.

AIDS has been around for more than 20 years and continues to spread quickly, though the outbreak in America is nothing compared to that in Africa. Thousands of people are living with the disease with no way of being cured. Keep A Child Alive Foundation was formed in an attempt to increase the action towards fighting away the growing pandemic by providing medicine to children and their families living with HIV/AIDS, and to raise awareness on the issue. Supporters of this organization include Bono, Ashlee Simpson, Coldplay, and Alicia Keys, who helped co-found the organization. On July 10, 2008, Keys held a gala in an effort to raise money for Keep A Child Alive Foundation. Some of the guests in attendance were Kelly Rowland, Mischa Barton, and Jennifer Hudson, who each paid over 2000 dollars to be apart of the event. In the end, almost 700,000 was raised for the charity.

It doesn’t take celebrity status to give a helping hand. Everybody has something special that will help this world become a better place. When you offer your time to contribute to the positive aspect of the environment, it makes all the difference. Being in the leadership position will allow you to focus on the things that need to be changed.

Also On HelloBeautiful: