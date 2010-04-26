VIDEO: Whitney Houston Bombs In London

We recently told you about Whitney Houston and her first concert in London in more than a decade that left her fans disappointed and asking for refunds. Well Houston returned for another performance and to her credit, the singer, 46, knew she was disappointing the crowd, and she shook her head and tried to reassure the audience.

“Oh, it’s going to come,” Houston announced mid-song. “I wanna do it – but [my voice] just doesn’t want to. I have long talks with her. Well, tonight she’s getting a little temperamental.

Watch the video:

VIDEO: Whitney Booed By UK Fans

