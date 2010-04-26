GALLERY: Remembering Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

Yesterday marked the eight-year anniversary of the passing of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Left Eye was known as the “crazy” member of the groundbreaking trio TLC, and together they went on to become the biggest-selling female group of all time in the United States with 22 million albums sold.

While vacationing in her favorite getaway spot, Honduras, Lopes was driving a rented SUV with at least seven (possibly eight) passengers. Reportedly speeding, she lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over; she was the only member of the party to be seriously injured, and died from severe head trauma on April 25, 2002.

R.I.P. Left Eye.

TLC’s MTV Video Music Awards Performance (1999)

MEDLEY: “No Scrubs” / “Dance (Too Much Booty In The Pants)”

TLC’s MTV Video Music Awards Performance (1995)

MEDLEY: “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” / “Kick Your Game” / “Creep” / “Waterfalls”