VIDEO: Trey Songz Flirts & Cries On MTV’s “Unplugged”

FROM MTV: Trey Songz’ “MTV Unplugged” performance premiered today (April 26) on MTV.com.

He started the show off cheekily: “Shout-out to the guys with their girls,” he said before chuckling as he pointed at a man in the crowd: “He like, ‘Yeah, what up.’ ”

The Virginia native showcased a number of the hits from his latest album, Ready, including a mash-up of “I Invented Sex” and Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On.”

And for a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody,” Songz brought up an overwhelmed admirer from the audience.

Other covers included Jimmy Cliff’s “Many Rivers to Cross” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Eventually, a somber Songz took his jacket off and opened up about his recent good fortune. Taking a seat, he talked about his visit to the White House with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in March. The singer grew more emotional as he discussed the trip, recalling words his grandmother had spoken to him. He eventually became completely overwhelmed, tearing up and describing the chance to perform on “Unplugged” as “monumental.” SOURCE