“Diary Of A Hip Hop Girlfriend” Coming To VH1

VH1 is on to something…the cable network is continuing to shine the spotlight on the women behind music’s most famous men with the upcoming premiere of a new docu-soap “Diary of a Hip-Hop Girlfriend.”

Diary of a Hip-Hop Girlfriend will follow four women who are in relationships with big-name rap artists as they navigate through life living in the shadows of their famous partners.

The names of the women who will star in the series have not yet been released.

“This docu-soap series follows four women who share a common bond: they understand the joys and pains of being in love with a big name rapper. Sure, there’s the glamorous lifestyle – full of bling, Bentleys and mansions. But behind closed doors, they struggle against shifting loyalties, baby-mama drama and the huge shadow cast by their larger-than-life partner. This 8-part series charts the women as they navigate their relationships with the men they love while they try to maintain a sense of self in the eye of the hip hop hurricane….”

