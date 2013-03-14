Home

Twit Pics 3.14.13

Posted March 14, 2013

Your favorite celebs have been busy this week, and they’ve been posting the photos to prove it. See Toya Wright, Brandy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lance Gross, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and more!

1. Toya Wright

Toya Wright

Toya Wright manages to look more youthful every day. How does she do that?

2. Ashanti

Ashanti

Ashanti is having a good day. She’s not even bummed by the fact that someone cut some appropriately placed holes in her dress.

3. Erica Mena and Laura Govan

Erica Mena and Laura Govan

VH1 reality stars Erica Mena and Laura Govan strike a pose.

4. Coby Bell, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez and Brandy Norwood

Coby Bell, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez and Brandy Norwood

Brandy posted this photo with her co-stars from “The Game,” Coby Bell, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez.

5. Fantasia

Fantasia

Fantasia has her sexy back and she shows off her sexy back to prove it.

6. Gloria Govan

Gloria Govan

Who needs the obligatory bathroom pic when you can offer up the slightly more innovative elevator photo?

7. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Is Jennifer Hudson rehearsing for a role? This must be her mean face.

8. Ashanti

Ashanti

It’s no wonder that Ashanti needs some coffee considering her busy music career and her role on Lifetime’s “Army Wives.”

9. Lance Gross

Lance Gross

Not even a pair of shades can dilute Lance Gross’ handsomeness.

10. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey preps for an “American Idol” live show.

11. Matt and Gloria Barnes

Matt and Gloria Barnes

Judging from the smiles on their faces, matrimony must be treating Matt and Gloria Barnes well.

12. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

The sun definitely shouldn’t be a problem for Michelle Williams’ eyes if she wears these huge sunglasses!

13. Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris

Tiny is caught smiling more often than not. Wouldn’t you be if you were married to T.I.?

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is most definitely a leading woman!

