From Beads To Catsuits To Tutus: Here’s What 24 Years In The Game Looks Like

Serena Williams is no stranger to making history, and while she’s modest, we have the receipts.

Since she hit the court professionally in 1995 at the age of 15, the now-37-year-old has won 23 singles Grand Slam championships, more than any other female player in an Open era, including the iconic Stefi Graff. Hell, Williams won the 2017 Australian Open never dropping a set and she was nearly 10 weeks pregnant.

The GOAT four Olympic gold medals and has won over $90 million in prize money.

But let’s also just a look at her U.S. Open record, since that’s the major she’s been dominating right now.

On Tuesday (September, the icon, the mother, clinched her 100th US Open win beating China’s Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0. Williams is now one win away from tying Chris Evert’s record of 101 wins at the only Major in the U.S.

"I never want to let it go"@serenawilliams on reaching 100 #USOpen wins, 20 years since her first Grand Slam here in 1999.https://t.co/s0HqnrTqcTpic.twitter.com/1aNGrFChTi — The Field (@thefield_in) September 4, 2019

Serena has changed the game. Point blank. period. Not only has she ushered in up and coming class of Black tennis players, such as Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and Coco Gauff. Serena ran, so this #BlackGirlMagic could fly.

The next generation of tennis stars was on FULL display on Day 4 of the #USOpen – Naomi Osaka def. Magda Linette (6-2,6-4) – Taylor Townsend def. Simona Halep (2-6, 6-3, 7-6) – Coco Gauff def. Timea Babos (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) On👏🏾To👏🏾Round👏🏾Three👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cBOq0IaLQC — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 30, 2019

But we’d also be remiss to not mention that Serena has also changed the way we talk about tennis fashion. What was once just the classic (and boring) tennis whites, she helped transform the expected typical on-court garb by mixing it up with form, cut, style and bold colors (outside of Wimbledon of course).

Whether her choices garnered targeted and unnecessary controversy, from catsuits to tutus to her throwback beads, Ms. Williams has also established herself as a bonified fashion icon.

So here is what the past 24 years in style have looked like for our Queen.