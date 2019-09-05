CLOSE
Serena Wiliams , Tennis
From Beads To Catsuits To Tutus: Here’s What 24 Years In The Game Looks Like

Posted 10 hours ago

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams is no stranger to making history, and while she’s modest, we have the receipts.

Since she hit the court professionally in 1995 at the age of 15, the now-37-year-old has won 23 singles Grand Slam championships, more than any other female player in an Open era, including the iconic Stefi Graff. Hell, Williams won the 2017 Australian Open never dropping a set and she was nearly 10 weeks pregnant.

The GOAT four Olympic gold medals and has won over $90 million in prize money.

But let’s also just a look at her U.S. Open record, since that’s the major she’s been dominating right now.

On Tuesday (September, the icon, the mother, clinched her 100th US Open win beating China’s Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0. Williams is now one win away from tying Chris Evert’s record of 101 wins at the only Major in the U.S.

Serena has changed the game. Point blank. period. Not only has she ushered in up and coming class of Black tennis players, such as Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and Coco Gauff. Serena ran, so this #BlackGirlMagic could fly.

But we’d also be remiss to not mention that Serena has also changed the way we talk about tennis fashion. What was once just the classic (and boring) tennis whites, she helped transform the expected typical on-court garb by mixing it up with form, cut, style and bold colors (outside of Wimbledon of course).

Whether her choices garnered targeted and unnecessary controversy, from catsuits to tutus to her throwback beads, Ms. Williams has also established herself as a  bonified fashion icon.

So here is what the past 24 years in style have looked like for our Queen.

 

1.

2019 US Open - Day 9 Source:Getty

2.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019 Source:Getty

3.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2018 Source:Getty

4. US Open Tennis Tournament 2018

US Open Tennis Tournament 2018 Source:Getty

5. 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros.

2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Source:Getty

6.

SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999 Source:Getty

7. 2018 US Open – Day 11

2018 US Open - Day 11 Source:Getty

8.

TENNIS: US OPEN AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Source:Getty

9.

TENNIS: DAY TWO OF THE US OPEN Source:Getty

10. US OPEN 2000- 30 AUGUST

US OPEN 2000- 30 AUGUST Source:Getty

11. 2015 French Open – Day Fourteen

2015 French Open - Day Fourteen Source:Getty

12. 2017 Australian Open

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM Source:Getty

13. Wimbledon 2012: Day Twelve

The Championships - Wimbledon 2012: Day Twelve Source:Getty

14.

2017 Australian Open - Day 2 Source:Getty

15.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Source:Getty

16.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Source:Getty

17.

Tennis super star Serena Williams during a training session... Source:Getty

18.

SERENA WILLIAMS WINS US OPEN 1999. Source:Getty

19.

2016 US Open Source:Getty

20. Australian Open 2019

View this post on Instagram

Playing solo this time 😉

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

🐐vs 🐐. The 🐐 won @rogerfederer

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

22.

23.

Tennis - Olympics: Day 4 Source:Getty

24.

TENNIS-OPEN-AUS-DOUBLES-WILLIAMS Source:Getty
