Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Published on May 8, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIMATION-FILM

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The world premiere for The Little Mermaid has begun and the stars have all flocked to Hollywood to attend the big blue carpet event. From the film’s big star, Halle Bailey, to actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, and everyone in between, the best of the best showed up in their very best blue looks to celebrate the return of the underwater classic that we all know and love.

The live action remake of the film hits theaters on May 26 but until then, check out some of our favorite looks from the big, Hollywood premiere below!

 

1. Marsai Martin

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked stunning in this brown gown from Giambatista Valli with dramatic sleeves and a thigh high slit. 

2. Tamera Mowry-Housley

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley was in theme donning this stunning blue number from Marchesa. 

3. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Tia and her daughter joined in on the fun and joined her sister Tamera and daughter Ariah Talea on the blue carpet at the big premiere. 

4. Halle Bailey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIMATION-FILM Source:Getty

The star of the evening, Halle Bailey, turned heads in this stunning gown from Valdrin Sahiti. 

RELATED TAGS

Halle Bailey most recent Newsletter
Elaine Welteroth form Pure leaf
HelloBuzz  |  Marsha Badger

Elaine Welteroth Shares The Importance Of Saying ‘No’ To Mom Guilt

More From HelloBeautiful
HB x MN Women To Know Tech Titans March/April Cover
Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close