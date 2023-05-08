Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

The world premiere for The Little Mermaid has begun and the stars have all flocked to Hollywood to attend the big blue carpet event. From the film’s big star, Halle Bailey, to actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, and everyone in between, the best of the best showed up in their very best blue looks to celebrate the return of the underwater classic that we all know and love.
The live action remake of the film hits theaters on May 26 but until then, check out some of our favorite looks from the big, Hollywood premiere below!
1. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin looked stunning in this brown gown from Giambatista Valli with dramatic sleeves and a thigh high slit.
2. Tamera Mowry-HousleySource:Getty
Tamera Mowry-Housley was in theme donning this stunning blue number from Marchesa.
3. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia and her daughter joined in on the fun and joined her sister Tamera and daughter Ariah Talea on the blue carpet at the big premiere.
4. Halle BaileySource:Getty
The star of the evening, Halle Bailey, turned heads in this stunning gown from Valdrin Sahiti.
