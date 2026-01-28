9 Plus-Size Lingerie Picks That Will Get You Folded Like A Pretzel

Subscribe
10 Plus-Size Lingerie Picks That Will Get You Folded Like A Pretzel

Published on January 28, 2026

Plus-Size Lingerie Personal style extends to plus-size lingerie. It’s another platform for you to play with. From the structured bells and whistles to the lacy one pieces, there are options that let you send a message to the person in the mirror and the one lucky enough to spend some one-on-one time with them.  Some pieces help you build an invisible foundation for that dress you can’t wait for your partner to peel off after a series of high-priced cocktails. Others are undergarments that exist purely for enjoying yourself together after you get the little ones off to nana and pop-pop’s house. 
Related: Girls Who Glow Together: The Galentine's Guide You Need Even if you're not linking up with another person, there's no better time than Valentine's Day to step up your plus-size lingerie game. It helps you romanticize your time with the ultimate love of your life, yourself.  No matter what your plans are, these pieces will make the moment feel like a special occasion.  See 9 plus-size lingeries pieces we're loving below.

1. Bessima Unlined – Adore Me ($32.48)

Bessima Unlined - Adore Me ($32.48)
Source: Adore Me

Underboob is a criminally unused element of the lingerie space. This sexy number from Adore me places a spotlight on the curvature beneath the bust line. It’s a must-have that merges modern design with a more traditional bow accent. 

2. Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova
Source: Fashion Nova
A teddy is going to do it every time. There’s something about the one piece that just screams sexy. Fashion Nova has one in the hot pink color of the season that will have you feeling like having your own Monaleo and Stunna moment in your humble abode. 

3. Satin French Balconette Longline Bra. – Lane Bryant ($35.00)

Satin French Balconette Longline Bra. - Lane Bryant ($35.00)
Source: Lane Bryant

4. ASOS Design Curve Lola Lace Underwired Bra in Black – $29.99

ASOS Design Curve Lola Lace Underwired Bra in Black - $29.99
Source: ASOS

The flexible body socks are cool but sometimes the classics stand out. Go old-school and add some dimension by picking a bra and panty set that has a classic lace pattern. Add a matching waist band to amp things up. 

5. Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy – Savage Fenty

Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy - Savage Fenty
Source: Savage Fenty

Scalloped edges are the perfect way to go girly without overdosing on bows. This body suit serves them up while cinching you in. It look great on its own or peeking out from under a blazer during a night out. It goes up to 4X because Rih Rih has ALWAYS looked out for the curvy girls. 

6. Curvy Valentine Lacey Babydoll – Oh La' La' Cheri ($49.00)

Curvy Valentine Lacey Babydoll - Oh La' La' Cheri ($49.00)
Source: Ohlalacheri
Burgundy has always been a big all color, but this year it is the basis for “the outfit” that everyone is rocking. Layer your version of the look by putting a wine colored nightie underneath your skirt and sweater. It will make your date night outfit even better. 

7. Mob Wife Strappy Underwire Lace Chemise – Torrid ($34.95)

Mob Wife Strappy Underwire Lace Chemise - Torrid ($34.95)
Source: Torrid
It is a common misconceotation that Torrid lingerie is only for the skulls and crossbones girlies. Real ones know they have well constructed pieces that are sexy and keep their shape for years. 

8. Lace Underwire Bustier & Tanga Set – Seven ‘til Midnight ($34.97)

Lace Underwire Bustier & Tanga Set - Seven ‘til Midnight ($34.97)
Source: Seven ‘til Midnight

 

 

 

You don’t have to go for the expected red, black or pink to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Mauve is a wonderful color that looks flattering on every skin tone. It gives softness from a different angle. This corseted option from Seven ‘til Midnight is surprisingly flexible and goes up to a 4X. 

9. Lace And Mesh Lingerie Gown – Ashley Stewart ($24.75)

Lace And Mesh Lingerie Gown - Ashley Stewart ($24.75)
Source: Ashley Stewart

This elegant number goes all the way to your ankles. Don’t forget to douse them in perfume before you slip into it so that the party can start off right. 

