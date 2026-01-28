9 Plus-Size Lingerie Picks That Will Get You Folded Like A Pretzel

plus-size lingerie. It’s another platform for you to play with. From the structured bells and whistles to the lacy one pieces, there are options that let you send a message to the person in the mirror and the one lucky enough to spend some one-on-one time with them. Personal style extends to. It’s another platform for you to play with. From the structured bells and whistles to the lacy one pieces, there are options that let you send a message to the person in the mirror and the one lucky enough to spend some one-on-one time with them. Some pieces help you build an invisible foundation for that dress you can’t wait for your partner to peel off after a series of high-priced cocktails. Others are undergarments that exist purely for enjoying yourself together after you get the little ones off to nana and pop-pop’s house. Related: Girls Who Glow Together: The Galentine’s Guide You Need Even if you’re not linking up with another person, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to step up your plus-size lingerie game. It helps you romanticize your time with the ultimate love of your life, yourself. No matter what your plans are, these pieces will make the moment feel like a special occasion. See 9 plus-size lingeries pieces we’re loving below.

1. Bessima Unlined – Adore Me ($32.48) Source: Adore Me Shop Now Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Underboob is a criminally unused element of the lingerie space. This sexy number from Adore me places a spotlight on the curvature beneath the bust line. It’s a must-have that merges modern design with a more traditional bow accent.

2. Fashion Nova Source: Fashion Nova Shop Now A teddy is going to do it every time. There’s something about the one piece that just screams sexy. Fashion Nova has one in the hot pink color of the season that will have you feeling like having your own Monaleo and Stunna moment in your humble abode.

3. Satin French Balconette Longline Bra. – Lane Bryant ($35.00) Source: Lane Bryant Shop Now Lingerie is not always about having a head to toe look. Sometimes one piece can make a statement all on its own. This longline bra in bright red is a showstopper. Pair it with the matching red panty or a pair in a complementary color with a crystal accent.

4. ASOS Design Curve Lola Lace Underwired Bra in Black – $29.99 Source: ASOS The flexible body socks are cool but sometimes the classics stand out. Go old-school and add some dimension by picking a bra and panty set that has a classic lace pattern. Add a matching waist band to amp things up. Shop Now

5. Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy – Savage Fenty Source: Savage Fenty Scalloped edges are the perfect way to go girly without overdosing on bows. This body suit serves them up while cinching you in. It look great on its own or peeking out from under a blazer during a night out. It goes up to 4X because Rih Rih has ALWAYS looked out for the curvy girls. Shop Now

6. Curvy Valentine Lacey Babydoll – Oh La' La' Cheri ($49.00) Source: Ohlalacheri Shop Now Burgundy has always been a big all color, but this year it is the basis for “the outfit” that everyone is rocking. Layer your version of the look by putting a wine colored nightie underneath your skirt and sweater. It will make your date night outfit even better.

7. Mob Wife Strappy Underwire Lace Chemise – Torrid ($34.95) Source: Torrid Shop Now It is a common misconceotation that Torrid lingerie is only for the skulls and crossbones girlies. Real ones know they have well constructed pieces that are sexy and keep their shape for years.

8. Lace Underwire Bustier & Tanga Set – Seven ‘til Midnight ($34.97) Source: Seven ‘til Midnight Shop Now You don’t have to go for the expected red, black or pink to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Mauve is a wonderful color that looks flattering on every skin tone. It gives softness from a different angle. This corseted option from Seven ‘til Midnight is surprisingly flexible and goes up to a 4X.