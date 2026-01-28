10 Plus-Size Lingerie Picks That Will Get You Folded Like A Pretzel
9 Plus-Size Lingerie Picks That Will Get You Folded Like A Pretzel
1. Bessima Unlined – Adore Me ($32.48)
Underboob is a criminally unused element of the lingerie space. This sexy number from Adore me places a spotlight on the curvature beneath the bust line. It’s a must-have that merges modern design with a more traditional bow accent.
2. Fashion NovaShop Now
A teddy is going to do it every time. There’s something about the one piece that just screams sexy. Fashion Nova has one in the hot pink color of the season that will have you feeling like having your own Monaleo and Stunna moment in your humble abode.
3. Satin French Balconette Longline Bra. – Lane Bryant ($35.00)
Shop Now Lingerie is not always about having a head to toe look. Sometimes one piece can make a statement all on its own. This longline bra in bright red is a showstopper. Pair it with the matching red panty or a pair in a complementary color with a crystal accent.
4. ASOS Design Curve Lola Lace Underwired Bra in Black – $29.99
The flexible body socks are cool but sometimes the classics stand out. Go old-school and add some dimension by picking a bra and panty set that has a classic lace pattern. Add a matching waist band to amp things up.Shop Now
5. Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy – Savage Fenty
Scalloped edges are the perfect way to go girly without overdosing on bows. This body suit serves them up while cinching you in. It look great on its own or peeking out from under a blazer during a night out. It goes up to 4X because Rih Rih has ALWAYS looked out for the curvy girls.Shop Now
6. Curvy Valentine Lacey Babydoll – Oh La' La' Cheri ($49.00)Shop Now
Burgundy has always been a big all color, but this year it is the basis for “the outfit” that everyone is rocking. Layer your version of the look by putting a wine colored nightie underneath your skirt and sweater. It will make your date night outfit even better.
7. Mob Wife Strappy Underwire Lace Chemise – Torrid ($34.95)Shop Now
It is a common misconceotation that Torrid lingerie is only for the skulls and crossbones girlies. Real ones know they have well constructed pieces that are sexy and keep their shape for years.
8. Lace Underwire Bustier & Tanga Set – Seven ‘til Midnight ($34.97)
You don’t have to go for the expected red, black or pink to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Mauve is a wonderful color that looks flattering on every skin tone. It gives softness from a different angle. This corseted option from Seven ‘til Midnight is surprisingly flexible and goes up to a 4X.
9. Lace And Mesh Lingerie Gown – Ashley Stewart ($24.75)
This elegant number goes all the way to your ankles. Don’t forget to douse them in perfume before you slip into it so that the party can start off right.