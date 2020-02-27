Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

Braids have evolved into more than just a summer hairstyle. Now you can catch just about any high profile celebrity (black, white, and in between) stuntin’ on them, on the red carpet with their hair in the protective style..
We have come a long way. There are kids in school that are still fighting for the right to wear braids while on campus. What is viewed as unprofessional in the real world, is rapidly becoming a go-to style on the red carpet. Hair braiding is heavily engraved in black culture and the black experience. It’s representation in mainstream media is needed to enforce that this style is not only a harmless way to do your hair, it is professional and glamorous enough to be worn with couture ball gowns.
Over the years, many celebrities have traded in their silky Brazilian hair for some braided inches. No matter the prestige of the event, our ladies represented the culture with their unapologetically black hairstyles.
If you’re in need of some hair inspo, or you just want to gaze at the beautiful black and brown women who have worn their braids with pride on the red carpet, then this post is for you. Here are 10 celebrities who kept it cute with their hair braided on the red carpet.
1. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer did it up at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards. I love that she paired her feathered frock with a full head of waist-length braids.
2. RIHANNA AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Rihanna does no wrong, ever. She served serious hair goals at The Fashion Awards. This wasn’t a typical look for the fashion and beauty mogul.
3. ZENDAYA AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Zendaya gave us the business at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress is not afraid to “go there” with her hair when it comes to high-profile red carpet events.
4. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union looked flawless at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She styled her braids to the side while showing off her laid edges.
5. EVA MARCILLE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty
Eva Marcille has 2 main looks. Her cute pixie cut and her butt-length braids. She stepped it up a notch at BravoCon with braids that fell to her knees.
6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020Source:Getty
Kelly Rowland showed off her good hair at the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
7. SKAI JACKSON AT MARIE CLAIRE’S CHANGE MAKERS CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty
Skai Jackson slayed her box braids at the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration. She kept half up in a bun, and let the rest fall down her back.
8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Hair guru Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at The Fashion Awards with two gorgeously structured braids.
9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE ACURA FESTIVAL VILLAGE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Tessa Thompson loves to experiment with her hair. Braids on the red carpet is one of her favorite looks. The actress attended the after party for “Sylvie’s Love” at Acura Festival Village with waist-length braids that framed her face.
10. DRAYA MICHELE AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Look back at it! Draya Michele attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with butt-length box braids. This isn’t a typical look for the designer/actress.