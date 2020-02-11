Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times She Killed It On The Red Carpet

Kelly Rowland is the gift that keeps on giving. This chocolate goddess shows every brown girl out there what it means to love the skin you’re in. As a married mother of one, she’s done so much in her 39 years of life. Kelly was a member of one of the biggest girls groups of our time, she became an author, designed a clothing line with Fabletics, took a stab at acting, and did some hosting work for a few network shows.

Kelly’s long, impressive resume is one thing, but have you seen her wardrobe?! This woman can make a fecal stained towel look like a couture gown designed by God Himself. She always manages to look effortless, glamorous, and right on trend. Her hair, makeup, and styling team have captured the essence that is Kelly Rowland. Not ever, has she ever stepped out in something questionable or tacky. She is perfection!

Today, February 11th, Queen Rowland turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times she killed it on the red carpet.