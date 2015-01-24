Father & Son: 12 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.
2. Because bros hit the stage together.
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.
4. Because bros pose for pics together.
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.
6. Because bros shine together.
7. Because bros give bros hugs.
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.
9. Because bros make hits together.
10. Because bros rap together.
11. Because bros endure boring events together.
12. Because bros give each other props.
