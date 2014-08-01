1. The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week 7/25-8/1Source:Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Everyday is a photo-op for Hollywood’s brightest stars, and oh what a gorgeous week it was on the scene.
2. Kelly Rowland out & about in LASource:Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
She is glowing (I wonder if the people behind her asked for a selfie, I would have)!
3. June Ambrose attends the OCRF’s 17th Annual Super SaturdaySource:Mike Coppola/Getty Images
June gave Hampton a treat in this fresh white tank dress.
4. Angela Bassett attends Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con celebrationSource:Ethan Miller/Getty Images
How does she get better with age?
5. Eva Marcille attends Face of Spoiled Annual Fashion Show ContestSource:Maury Phillips/WireImage
If everyone’s belly were this flat post baby, we’d all have on crop tops too.
6. Kandi Burruss at the Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta Royal Tea AffairSource:Prince Williams/FilmMagic
We need the deets on her summertime snatched movement.
7. Cynthia Bailey at the Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta Royal Tea AffairSource:Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Ready for fall decked in velvet! We think summer is over anyways.
8. Jada Pinkett Smith attends ‘Gotham’ Zip Line during Comic-Con InternationalSource:Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
The 42-year-old actress/singer/philanthropist definitely turned heads in this gorgeous black cut-out skirt and bra.
9. Angela Simmons hosts the Girl Talk #Takeover event at Boys & Girls Club Of Jersey CitySource:Johnny Nunez/WireImage
10. Zoe Saldana leaves the “Late Show With David Letterman”Source:Tamarra/WireImage
Is this not the cutest bump you’ve ever since?! We can’t be friends if you don’t agree.
11. Rihanna out & about in SohoSource:Raymond Hall/GC Images
Absolutely love it when RiRi is turned down.
12. Mel B arrives for “The X Factor” London Arena auditionsSource:Danny Martindale/WireImage
In case you didn’t get the memo, neon is so on-trend. Kudos, Mel!
13. Rosario Dawson leaving ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’Source:RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
What’s better than a LBD? The leather version, duh!