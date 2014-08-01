1. The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week 7/25-8/1 Source:Lester Cohen/Getty Images Everyday is a photo-op for Hollywood’s brightest stars, and oh what a gorgeous week it was on the scene.

2. Kelly Rowland out & about in LA Source:Bauer-Griffin/GC Images She is glowing (I wonder if the people behind her asked for a selfie, I would have)!

3. June Ambrose attends the OCRF’s 17th Annual Super Saturday Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images June gave Hampton a treat in this fresh white tank dress.

4. Angela Bassett attends Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con celebration Source:Ethan Miller/Getty Images How does she get better with age?

5. Eva Marcille attends Face of Spoiled Annual Fashion Show Contest Source:Maury Phillips/WireImage If everyone’s belly were this flat post baby, we’d all have on crop tops too.

6. Kandi Burruss at the Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta Royal Tea Affair Source:Prince Williams/FilmMagic We need the deets on her summertime snatched movement.

7. Cynthia Bailey at the Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta Royal Tea Affair Source:Prince Williams/FilmMagic Ready for fall decked in velvet! We think summer is over anyways.

8. Jada Pinkett Smith attends ‘Gotham’ Zip Line during Comic-Con International Source:Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images The 42-year-old actress/singer/philanthropist definitely turned heads in this gorgeous black cut-out skirt and bra.

9. Angela Simmons hosts the Girl Talk #Takeover event at Boys & Girls Club Of Jersey City Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage

10. Zoe Saldana leaves the “Late Show With David Letterman” Source:Tamarra/WireImage Is this not the cutest bump you’ve ever since?! We can’t be friends if you don’t agree.

11. Rihanna out & about in Soho Source:Raymond Hall/GC Images Absolutely love it when RiRi is turned down.

12. Mel B arrives for “The X Factor” London Arena auditions Source:Danny Martindale/WireImage In case you didn’t get the memo, neon is so on-trend. Kudos, Mel!