Celebrity Couples Who Annulled Their Marriages

Posted March 30, 2017

1. Brittney Griner & Glory Johnson

Brittney Griner & Glory Johnson

While Griner tried to get her marriage annulled after only 28 days, the judge has rejected the request and the two are still in court battling over paternity and child support.

2. Jennifer Lopez & Chris Judd

Jennifer Lopez & Chris Judd

During J.Lo’s early-2000s heyday, the the superstar hired professional dancer Judd to appear in her video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” They quickly became an item, getting hitched September 2001, but parting ways by June 2002.

3. Kris Humphries & Kim Kardashian

Kris Humphries & Kim Kardashian

After 72 days Kim’s marriage came to an end after she issued a statement saying “After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best.”

4. Janet Jackson & James Debarge

Janet Jackson & James Debarge

An 18-year-old Jackson eloped with singer DeBarge in 1984 before A&M record executive John McClain convinced her to annul the marriage.

5. Tasha Smith & Keith Douglas

Tasha Smith & Keith Douglas

A judge ruled an annulment in Tasha Smith‘s marriage to Keith Douglas because it was a fraud.

6. Britney Spears & Jason Alexander

Britney Spears & Jason Alexander

In 2004 the pop star tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after parting in Las Vegas. Despite the fact that the marriage immediately made headlines all over the world, it lasted a mere 55 hours before it was promptly annulled.

7. Dennis Rodman & Carmen Electra

Dennis Rodman & Carmen Electra

Rodman wanted to get his 1998 marriage annulled after only nine days with his bride. They stuck it out for four more months before calling it quits.

8. Mario Lopez & Ali Landry

Mario Lopez & Ali Landry

After dating for six years before walking down the aisle, but Mario Lopez later told Howard Stern he “was not ready to settle down” with Ali Landry after their 2004 wedding. The actress filed for annulment just weeks later citing “fraud” and “irreconcilable differences” after he admitted to cheating on her during their engagement.

