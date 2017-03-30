Celebrity Couples Who Annulled Their Marriages was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Brittney Griner & Glory Johnson While Griner tried to get her marriage annulled after only 28 days, the judge has rejected the request and the two are still in court battling over paternity and child support.

2. Jennifer Lopez & Chris Judd During J.Lo’s early-2000s heyday, the the superstar hired professional dancer Judd to appear in her video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” They quickly became an item, getting hitched September 2001, but parting ways by June 2002.

3. Kris Humphries & Kim Kardashian After 72 days Kim’s marriage came to an end after she issued a statement saying “After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best.”

4. Janet Jackson & James Debarge An 18-year-old Jackson eloped with singer DeBarge in 1984 before A&M record executive John McClain convinced her to annul the marriage.

5. Tasha Smith & Keith Douglas A judge ruled an annulment in Tasha Smith‘s marriage to Keith Douglas because it was a fraud.

6. Britney Spears & Jason Alexander In 2004 the pop star tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after parting in Las Vegas. Despite the fact that the marriage immediately made headlines all over the world, it lasted a mere 55 hours before it was promptly annulled.

7. Dennis Rodman & Carmen Electra Rodman wanted to get his 1998 marriage annulled after only nine days with his bride. They stuck it out for four more months before calling it quits.