CLOSE
Furious 7 , nathalie emmanuel
HomeEntertainment

24 Reasons Why You’ll Love Nathalie Emmanuel After Seeing ‘Furious 7′

Posted April 1, 2015

Leave a comment

24 Reasons Why You’ll Love Nathalie Emmanuel After Seeing ‘Furious 7′ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1. What’s not to love?

What’s not to love? Source:false

2. All smiles

All smiles Source:false

3. The best part of waking up

The best part of waking up Source:false

4.

Source:false

5. Old-school cool

Old-school cool Source:false

6. On the go

On the go Source:false

7.

Source:false

8. Perfection

Perfection Source:false

9. Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Source:false

10. Shine bright

Shine bright Source:false

11. Who doesn’t love a good selfie

Who doesn’t love a good selfie Source:false

12. Gotta love a girl who does yoga

Gotta love a girl who does yoga Source:false

13. Good sweaty mess

Good sweaty mess Source:false

14. In the morning…

In the morning… Source:false

15. Winter white

Winter white Source:false

16. Sweaters never looked so good

Sweaters never looked so good Source:false

17. Leather minis are always a good option

Leather minis are always a good option Source:false

18. Back in black

Back in black Source:false

19. Who doesn’t love a good mirror selfie?

Who doesn’t love a good mirror selfie? Source:false

20. Sexy sassy

Sexy sassy Source:false
Leave a comment
More From HelloBeautiful
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close