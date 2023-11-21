2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Always On Skin Balancing Foundation BY Marsha Badger Share

Smashbox’s Always On Skin Balancing Foundation is the answer to a flawless canvas. In just a few pumps, the long-wear foundation coats the skin while balancing oil and restoring moisture, thanks to Hyaluronic Acid. A solid skincare regimen is essential, but partnering it with products that prioritize moisturizing skin agents takes your beauty routine to another level.

Always On has a buildable formula that gives medium to full coverage. This makes covering blemishes, dark spots, and other imperfections easy to conceal. Partnered with the appropriate concealer, the bendable foundation gives a smooth finish for the final look.

Perhaps the best quality of the Always On foundation is the Adaptogens that help balance both oil and hydration on the face. Not only does the formula aid oily skin, but it also restores the moisture needed to nourish the face. It is also infused with a primer, promising up to 16 hours of coverage that won’t cake up, and it is water, sweat, and humidity resistant.

The dermatologist-tested formula is offered in 30 shades ranging from fair with a neutral undertone to level two dark with a neutral undertone. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and perfect for all skin types.

Smashbox’s Always On Skin Balancing Foundation wins the Melanin Award for the best foundation because it promotes moisture, reduces shine, and conceals imperfections and blemishes. The wide shade range can reach various complexions and can be used on all skin types.