Harold Perrineau

WHO HE IS: Perrineau is a Brooklyn-bred 45-year-old actor who has had a slew of TV and film success. Perrineau has been featured on CSI and episodes of HBO’s Oz, but his most famous TV role is as Michael Dawson on the ABC drama Lost. He has also been in the films Romeo and Juliet (1996), Woman on Top (2000) and the Matrix series (2003).

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Perrineau’s laid-back vibe and serious acting chops makes him hard not to love. He is part of one of the most popular shows in the history of TV, Lost, and all of America takes pleasure in watching him every week. He is married to Brittany Perrineau and has two daughters.

